News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/11/19)

MODESTO

What: Munchkins at the Museum

When: Saturday, July 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The McHenry Museum’s “Munchkins at the Museum” is a celebration for children. Modesto Fire Department will barbecue hot dogs with treats from the Cupcake Lady and Pura Vida Shaved Ice available for purchase. Children’s activities include games, crafts and more. Free admission. Info: Geri G Lewis at glewis@mchenrymuseum.org.

What: California Cruisers Baseball Tryouts

When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Where: Orchard Park, 2200 Lincoln Oak Drive

Info: California Cruisers Baseball, a local travel team, will be holding tryouts for its competitive and developmental teams. Times: ages 8-10, 8:30-10 a.m.; 11-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon; 14-18, 12:30-2 p.m. Pitchers and catchers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to be evaluated. Players will be evaluated on infield skills, outfield skills and batting skills. Info: email Tony Gonzales at tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com.

What: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp

When: July 22-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp is for high school students, fall 2019 freshmen and teachers in the Center for Advanced Technologies. The camp is an introduction to the ongoing national CyberPatriot program, which trains middle school and high school students for the critical careers in cybersecurity. Participants must commit to attending all five days. Space is limited to 60 participants. Reserve a seat at mjccyberpatriotcamp.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Brent Wedge, MJC professor of Computer Science, at 209-575-7760 or email wedgeb@mjc.edu.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music and more. The Fabulous Off Brothers will provide live music; the featured winery is Krames Vineyards with the evening being “Kids Night.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

CERES/EMPIRE

What: Didgeridoo Down Under

When: Friday

Where: Ceres and Empire Libraries

Info: Children and their families can enjoy Didgeridoo Down Under at all 13 Stanislaus County Libraries this July. This interactive and educational show includes music, art, puppetry, comedy and science and is designed to promote tolerance and respect for all people and cultures. Info: Empire Library, at 11 a.m., 18 South Abbie, call 209-524-5505; Ceres Library, at 3:30 p.m., 2250 Magnolia, call 209-537-8938.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Escape Room Event

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Salida Library, at 4835 Sisk Road

Info: A Willy Wonka-themed escape room will be offered for ages 8 and up. Sessions will be held at 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Info: Turlock Library supervisor, Diane Bartlett, at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that due to high summer temperatures, a section of railroad track in Empire buckled. The 40-foot section of track owned by the Modesto Empire Traction Company, a privately owned railroad company, became unusable near Yosemite Boulevard. and Beard Avenue. William Reynolds, superintendent of M&ET, said the phenomenon happened about every five years when ties became old and weak.