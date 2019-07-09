News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/10/19)

MODESTO

What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting

When: Wednesday, noon and 5:30 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Special session in district meeting room A, followed by the regular meeting in closed session at 2:30 p.m.; open session at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11

When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road

Info: The topic for the meeting is, “The Santa Fe Railroad; A Pictorial Tour of California.” A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California History. The parlor will be discussing other family activities and programs for interested new and younger members. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. Info: Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.

What: 30 Years of Women in Rotary Luncheon

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Concetta, 1205 J St.

Info: Sponsored by the Modesto Flex Rotary, the event will feature guest speakers Mary Ann Sanders, past president of Modesto Sunrise Rotary, and Lynn Dickerson, past president of Modesto Rotary. Info: Eugene Awuah at 209-996-3440 or Michael Gaffney 209-312-7698 or visit www.facebook.com/modestoflexrotary.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx tech, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group, invites the community to its code night on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Connect with the local tech community and improve your software development skills. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center offers pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. Info: 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, free ages 6 and under. Complimentary coffee and orange juice. Info: Chris, 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

SALIDA

What: Escape Room Event

When: Thursday, 2, 3, & 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, at 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library is offering an escape room experience to ages 9 to 18 to their hands at escaping in an event inspired by the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” Participants will be asked to solve a series of puzzles and follow clues with a 1980s twist. Escape room session are at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Info: Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or www.stanislauslibrary.org.

TURLOCK

What: Stanislaus State brick drive

When: Deadline: Monday, July 15

Where: Online

Info: Construction is under way for the new University Student Center at California State University, Stanislaus. The new center will feature an Alumni Plaza allowing a limited number of alumni, students and members of the campus community to etch their names in the history of Stanislaus State by purchasing a personalized brick. The engraved bricks will be differentiated from the other bricks in the quad by their color and design. Each brick can fit up to 3 lines with 21 maximum characters per line. All lettering, preselected logo and Greek letters will be the same text size. Info: Allysa Gonzales at 209-667-3823 or visit stanforacause.csustan.edu/project/10958 or thenewstanstate.org.

