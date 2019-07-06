News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/07/19)

MODESTO

What: Summer breakfast and lunch program

When: Monday-Friday, through July 26

Where: Capistrano Elementary and Empire Community Park

Info: The Empire Unified School District program. Info: call cafeteria services at 209-521-2800, ext. 4.

What: Modesto Sound board meeting

When: Tuesday, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Modesto Sound office, 110 Santa Barbara Ave.

Info: Modesto Sound’s mission is to empower youth with real-world job skills to create music and artistic media. Meets the second Tuesday of the month. Info: Brenda Frances at 208-999-7978 or email studio@modestosound.org or visit www.modestosound.com.

What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.

Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Info: email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.

What: Munchkins at the Museum

When: Saturday, July 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Info: The McHenry Museum’s “Munchkins at the Museum” is a celebration for children. Modesto Fire Department will barbecue hot dogs with treats from the Cupcake Lady, Pura Vida Shaved Ice available for purchase. Children’s activities include games, crafts and more. Free admission. Info: Geri G Lewis at glewis@mchenrymuseum.org.

What: California Cruisers Baseball Tryouts

When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Where: Orchard Park, 2200 Lincoln Oak Drive

Info: California Cruisers Baseball, a local travel team, will be holding tryouts for its competitive and developmental teams. Times: ages 8-10, 8:30-10 a.m.; 11-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon; 14-18, 12:30-2 p.m. Pitchers and catchers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to be evaluated. Players will be evaluated on infield skills, outfield skills and batting skills. Info: email Tony Gonzales at tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.

CERES

What: Ceres Concerts in the Park

When: Tuesday’s, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Whitmore Park (at North and Third streets)

Info: Presented by the City of Ceres, the community is invited to listen to the night’s featured band, Ernie Bucio’s Little Big Band. Info: 209-538-5628.

DELHI

What: Seamless Summer Feeding Program

When: Through Friday, July 19

Where: Delhi High School Cafeteria, 16681 Schendel Road

Info: The Delhi Unified School District breakfast is 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepting applications for the National School Lunch Program for 2019-20 school year, deadline ongoing. Info: Joseph Tenorio at 209-656-2000, ext. 5108, or Jtenorio@delhiusd.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.