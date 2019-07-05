News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/06/19)

MODESTO

What: Financial Education Lunch

When: Saturday, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx tech, 4701 Stoddard Road

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The Valley Software Developers group, invites the community to its financial education lunch on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Learn how to set up a proper foundation for financial success and early retirement. Lunch will be provided. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events/262711264/.

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and Fourth Mondays, 6 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead, Info: 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: Monthly lunch meeting featuring guest speaker Dr. Tanya Scott; the topic is Health and Veterans. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. Info or RSVP: 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.

ARNOLD

What: Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bristols Ranch House Café, 961 Highway 4

Info: The festival features more than 50 booths of crafts and art with gourmet foods to sample and face painting for the kids. The annual Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, adjacent to the festival on Hwy. 4. Admission and parking are free. Info: afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

MERCED

What: UC Merced Youth Soccer Camp

When: July 8-11, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: UC Merced Bobcat Field, 5200 N. Lake Road

Info: The four-day long camp is for boys and girls ages 5-12. The cost of the camp is $75. Each participant should bring a soccer ball, shin guards, water bottle, sunscreen and snacks. To signup www.totalcamps.com/ucmercedmenssoccer/camps. Info: email Albert Martins at amartins@ucmerced.edu.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturday’s, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall Season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

SONORA

What: Virtual reality tours for seniors

When: Every Tuesday in July, noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Public Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: Using VR headsets, participants will be able to explore museums, national parks and more. The all-in-one Oculus Go headset takes the user on a 3-D experience. Visitors are encouraged to reserve a spot. Info: Sonora Main Library at 209-533-5507.

TURLOCK

What: Stanislaus State brick drive

When: Deadline: Monday, July 15

Where: Online

Info: Construction is under way for the new University Student Center at CSU, Stanislaus. The new center will feature an Alumni Plaza allowing a limited number of alumni, students and members of the campus community to etch their names in the history of Stanislaus State. Info: Allysa Gonzales at 209-667-3823 or visit stanforacause.csustan.edu/project/10958 or thenewstanstate.org.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, convening as the Board of Equalization, canvassed the July 1, 2019, special highway bond election. The statewide bond totaled $40 million, and was approved by county voters. Of the eligible 15,000 registered county voters, only 2,186 cast votes. Those in favor of the bond totaled 1,738; against 448.