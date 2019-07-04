News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/05/19)

MODESTO

What: “The Return of Dr. Al Chemist”

When: Friday, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The Great Valley Museum presents MJC professor emeritus of chemistry Steve Murov offering educational chemistry demonstrations at monthly Science Nights in July and August. All ages are welcome and the presentations, telescope viewing and campus parking are free. Info: Steve Murov at 209-575-6287 or email murovs@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/sme/gvm/ or squareup.com/store/gvmatmjc/ or murov.info/.

What: Coffee and Code

When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx tech, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group, invites the community to its coffee and code event on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. The group will be working on projects, code and more. Drinks will be provided. Info or RSVP: https://www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events/262710864/.

What: California Cruisers Baseball Tryouts

When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Where: Orchard Park, 2200 Lincoln Oak Drive

Info: California Cruisers Baseball, a local travel team, will be holding tryouts for its competitive and developmental teams. Times: ages 8-10, 8:30-10 a.m.; 11-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon; 14-18, 12:30-2 p.m. Pitchers and catchers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to be evaluated. Players will be evaluated on infield skills, outfield skills and batting skills. Info: email Tony Gonzales at tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music and more. Nicholas Leffler will provide live music; the featured winery is Milliare Winery with the evening being “Ladies Night.” Info: 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

ARNOLD

What: Presentation: Me-Wuk of the Big Trees

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 1170 CA-4

Info: Free seminar about the Native American people who lived in the Big Trees area, presented by Carlos Geisdorff representing the Tuolumne Tribal Council. Geisdorff will speak about the daily lives of the Me-Wuk people, how they lived before the settlers arrived, their stories, culture and more. He will also have on display historical items collected by the tribe. Seminar sponsored by the Calaveras Big Trees Association. All seminars are free and open to the public. There is a day-use fee to enter the park. Info: Calaveras Big Trees Association at 209-795-1196.

RIPON

What: Coders Frisbee and Bocce Ball

When: Saturday, 8:30-11:30am

Where: Mavis Stouffer Park, 1000 Stouffer St.

Info: The Valley Software Developers group, invites the community to its frisbee and bocce ball event. Play games while connecting with other local tech-minded community members. All techies and nontechies are welcome. Info or RSVP: https://www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events/262696073/.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Fabulous First Friday’s Art and Wine Walk

When: Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.

Where: Sierra Cellars, 22869 Meadow Lane

Info: Through December, downtown Twain Harte’s local businesses will be displaying art in and around their stores while sharing some the region’s select brands of wine. Info: Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto observed a quiet Fourth of July. In a few rare instances, youths throw firecrackers and other noise making devices at and in between cars in the downtown area. Police talked with the youths to stop the behavior.