News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/21/19)

MODESTO

What: Social and Environmental Justice Forum

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: ModSpot Event Center, 1220 J St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The Stanislaus County Social and Environmental Justice Forum will feature panels and guest speakers discussing housing, immigration, pollution, criminal justice and more. For more information call 209-589-9277 or visit valleyimprovementprojects.org or Facebook.

What: Concert for CASA of Stanislaus County

When: Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave.

Info: Fundraising concert featuring tribute band Mick Adams and the Stones with other valley bands including Patty Castillo Davis, Joe Barretta and special guest Eli Lester. Funds raised go toward helping youth in the program. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at www.casaofstanco.org/2019-concert-for-casa or at the door. For more information, call 209-548-6320 or visit www.casaofstanco.org.

What: Parks Planning Community Meeting

When: Monday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne Elementary School, 707 Herndon Road

Info: The City of Modesto Parks Planning and Development Division workshop will focus on the issues and uses for Mancini Park. The city parks and recreation departments will be applying for grant funding to help revitalize the park and the community’s input is needed. For more information call 209-577-5451 or email jbueno@modestogov.com or visit www.modestogov.com/Parks-Planning-Projects.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, June 26, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Club hosts guests speakers and special events. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The Angels Camp Farmers Markets invites the community to its fourth night of vendors, music and fun. Keno Rojas and Nicole will provide live music; the featured winery is Ayrael Vieux with a special event, “All About Herbs.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

FRESNO

What: Fresno Women’s Summit

When: June 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Broadway Event Center, 721 Broadway St.

Info: The Fresno Women’s Summit is a Community Benefit Organization (501c3) that aims to empower women and cultivate a community in Central California. Its mission is to create an inclusive experience where women feel welcome, seen, and heard. The summit will feature panel discussions and breakout sessions; keynote panel by BuzzFeed’s Pero Like and more. Cost is $120. For more information visit www.fresnowomenssummit.com or email hello@fresnowomenssummit.com.

SALIDA

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and Fourth Mondays, 6 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 4324 Salida Blvd.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Dia de Donar Sangre Blood Drive

When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton and the Three Amigos Auto Center in Modesto

Info: All who donate will receive a commemorative Red Cross T-shirt and complimentary food, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and use sponsor code Univision.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that on this day, summer officially began, even though the weather said otherwise. Summer began at 6:03 Pacific War Time and would feature 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. As for the weather, the morning temperature was 50 degrees and by noon the temp had only reached 69 degrees. For the southern valley, Fresno saw thunder, lighting and light showers. Meteorologists were bewildered with the unusually mild weather pattern.