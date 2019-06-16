News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/17/19)
MODESTO
What: Summer breakfast and lunch program
When: Weekdays through June 28
Where: Capistrano Elementary and Empire Community Park
Info: The Empire Unified School District will be offering its summer breakfast and lunch program through Friday, June 28. For Capistrano Elementary: breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Empire Community Park (I Street and Yosemite Boulevard): lunch noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. Call the district office at 209-521-2800.
What: Friends for Survival support group
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Sutter Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Friends for Survival, a support group for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, meets the third Monday of every month. Call Norm Andrews at 209-345-0601.
What: StanCOG policy board meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: StanCOG board room, 1111 I St., Suite 308
Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board will hold its regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Call Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634, email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.
What: American GI Forum
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The American GI Forum welcomes all veterans to join. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. Call 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
What: Sons in Retirement lunch meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Branch 144’s guest speaker, Kristina Aguirre from Mary Medicinals, will discuss advances in cannabis medicine. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Call Sam Graham at 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.
CENTRAL VALLEY CD-10
What: Rep. Josh Harder telephone town hall
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Info: Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10) will hold a live telephone town hall to give residents of the Central Valley an opportunity to connect with him while he is in Washington for congressional votes on Tuesday, June 18. The event will begin at about 6 p.m. Pacific and last about an hour. During the telephone town hall, Harder will answer questions in real time and offer assistance to folks who need help with federal issues. Constituents can call into the event at 1-844-881-1317 or sign up at harder.house.gov/join-townhalls.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets the third Wednesday of every month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Email theempiremac@gmail.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Strength training class for older adults
When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults 60 and older. The Young at Heart classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Call 209-525-4670.
TURLOCK
What: Seniors Into Recreation meeting
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Seniors Into Recreation Branch 143 is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. Lunch is $12. Info: Reservation, call 209-602-8351 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
What: Annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp
When: June 24-27, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Turlock High School, 1600 E. Canal Drive
Info: The second annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp is accepting registration for its four-day sports camps. Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, basketball, soccer and various other sports. Open to youth in grades four through eight. Cost is $100 per participant and includes a camp T-shirt. Camp instruction is from local club, high school and college coaches. To register; contact Doug Cornfoot at 209 535 6076 or visit www.arrowheadclub.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
