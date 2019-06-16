News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/17/19)

MODESTO

What: Summer breakfast and lunch program

When: Weekdays through June 28

Where: Capistrano Elementary and Empire Community Park

Info: The Empire Unified School District will be offering its summer breakfast and lunch program through Friday, June 28. For Capistrano Elementary: breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Empire Community Park (I Street and Yosemite Boulevard): lunch noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. Call the district office at 209-521-2800.

What: Friends for Survival support group

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: The Friends for Survival, a support group for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, meets the third Monday of every month. Call Norm Andrews at 209-345-0601.

What: StanCOG policy board meeting

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: StanCOG board room, 1111 I St., Suite 308

Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board will hold its regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Call Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634, email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.

What: American GI Forum

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road

Info: The American GI Forum welcomes all veterans to join. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. Call 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.

What: Sons in Retirement lunch meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: Branch 144’s guest speaker, Kristina Aguirre from Mary Medicinals, will discuss advances in cannabis medicine. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Call Sam Graham at 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

CENTRAL VALLEY CD-10

What: Rep. Josh Harder telephone town hall

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10) will hold a live telephone town hall to give residents of the Central Valley an opportunity to connect with him while he is in Washington for congressional votes on Tuesday, June 18. The event will begin at about 6 p.m. Pacific and last about an hour. During the telephone town hall, Harder will answer questions in real time and offer assistance to folks who need help with federal issues. Constituents can call into the event at 1-844-881-1317 or sign up at harder.house.gov/join-townhalls.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 pm.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 S. Abbie St.

Info: The Empire MAC meets the third Wednesday of every month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Email theempiremac@gmail.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength training class for older adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults 60 and older. The Young at Heart classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Seniors Into Recreation meeting

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road

Info: The Seniors Into Recreation Branch 143 is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. Lunch is $12. Info: Reservation, call 209-602-8351 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.

What: Annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp

When: June 24-27, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Turlock High School, 1600 E. Canal Drive

Info: The second annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp is accepting registration for its four-day sports camps. Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, basketball, soccer and various other sports. Open to youth in grades four through eight. Cost is $100 per participant and includes a camp T-shirt. Camp instruction is from local club, high school and college coaches. To register; contact Doug Cornfoot at 209 535 6076 or visit www.arrowheadclub.org.