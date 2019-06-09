News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/10/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s club invites the community to its monthly lunch meeting. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin, 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Pray Modesto annual prayer breakfast

When: Thursday, 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 Ninth St.

Info: The community is invited to the seventh Pray Modesto annual prayer breakfast. There will be a blessing of the seven spheres of influence in the community: family, citywide church/ministries, education, business, government, media and arts/entertainment/sports. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. and seats are $20. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 209-324-9447, or email info@praymodesto.org.

What: Discussion on children’s, seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: Local and state health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including childhood obesity and overall care, cellphone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to health care, the relationship between schools and health care providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

What: Latino Community Roundtable luncheon

When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse will discuss the department’s current policies on immigration and customs enforcement in the jail and to what extent it is collaborating with ICE, considering SB54 and the California Values Act. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $30. Tickets and table reservations are available, along with other sponsorships. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be meeting for its next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Guest performers will be the Funstrummers ukulele group. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

OAKDALE

What: Madison Society Foundation general meeting

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Sportmen’s Club, 840 N. Sterns Road

Info: General meeting to discuss current lawsuits and future lawsuits around gun laws. Guest speaker Dave Titchenal, chairman of the Tuolumne County State of Jefferson Committee, will discuss the group’s fight for statehood. Meeting is open to all members of the public. For more information, email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.

SONORA

What: Elder Empowerment Conference

When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road N.

Info: The Mother Lode Office of Catholic Charities invites the community to the Elder Empowerment Conference at the Hotel & Conference Center at Black Oak Casino Resort. Guest speakers from civil to private include representatives Barbara Aragon, MSW, Tribal Member Laguna Pueblo and Crow and Eric Hovatter, Tuolumne County Assistant District Attorney. Tuolumne County Behavioral Health will provide continuing education units for BBS, BRN, and Addiction Specialist. To earn credits register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EECJune12. Seating is limited and reservations for the conference are required. To make reservations or for more information, call 209-532-7632.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Business After Hours Networking Mixer

When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: McCaffery House Bed and Breakfast, 23251 CA-108.

Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community and business owners to its Business After Hours Networking Mixer, hosted by McCaffery House Bed and Breakfast. A no-host bar, sample appetizers and an opportunity drawing will all be available. For more information, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com .