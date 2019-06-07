News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/08/19)

MODESTO

What: Senior Breakfast and Social Club

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 3500 Oakdale Road

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: A new breakfast and social club for seniors. No-host breakfast. For more information contact Maxine Grayson at 209-576-0279.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s Clubs invites the community to its monthly lunch meeting. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Beginning Line Dance

When: June 10 to July 29, 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.

Info: Instructor Nancy Franklin will teach the basics of line dancing. Fee is $48 for eight sessions. For more information, contact the senior center at 209-341-2974, register online at www.modestogov.com/2268/Online-Registration-for-Activities or in person during business hours at the Modesto Senior Center or at Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth St, Suite 4400. For more information contact Shannon Parker at 209-341-2974.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s Clubs invites the community to its monthly lunch meeting. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Discussion on Children’s, Seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, June 13, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: The community is invited as local and statewide health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of our children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including but not limited to: childhood obesity and overall care, cell phone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to healthcare, the relationship between schools and healthcare providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, handling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, click here or go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: Monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Guest performers will be the Funstrummers ukulele group. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

TURLOCK

What: Film Screening: “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

When: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center invites the community to free screening of the movie, “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.” And for the adults, Blaker Brewing will be on hand, plus a cash bar. For center hours and cost, call 209-632-5761 or email admin@carnegieartsturlock.org or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

OAKDALE

What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting

When: Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road

Info: General meeting to discuss current lawsuits and future lawsuits around gun laws. Guest speaker Dave Titchenal, chairman of the Tuolumne County, State of Jefferson Committee, will discuss the group’s fight for statehood. Meeting is open to all members of the public. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Adjutant General J. J. Borree awarded the Turlock High School Cadets high honors in a competitive drill competition. Turlock earned high marks for their uniformity and smoothness of drill. Other cadet teams competing were Modesto and Oakdale High Schools. The officers for the Turlock cadets were: Captain Pereira, First Lieutenant Johnston and Second Lieutenant Ablberg.