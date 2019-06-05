News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/06/19)

MODESTO

What: Citizen’s Transportation Sales Tax Commission

When: Thursday, 5-6 p.m.

Where: City/County Building, 1010 10th St., Room 2005

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Citizen's Transportation Sales Tax Commission (Measure L) meetings are held the first Thursday every three months. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information call 209-577-5200 or email Vickey Dion, City Engineer at vdion@modestogov.com or visit www.modestogov.com/1990/Transportation-Sales-Tax-Information-Mea.

What: Leadership Modesto Class 2019-20

When: Deadline: Friday

Where: Online

Info: Applications being accepted by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce for the 2019-20 Leadership Modesto program. To learn more about the program, or to download the application, visit the Chamber’s website: www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. For additional information, contact the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757 or email the Steering Committee at leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.

What: Nissfest Car Show and Exhibition

When: Saturday, 1:30-10 p.m.

Where: Center Plaza Parking Lot, 10th and K

Info: The community is welcome to this all-ages event. Performance-style cars will be on show; along with a drift exhibition. Food vendors will be on site with a live DJ all day. Advance general admission tickets are $15; will increase at the door. Car entry fee $45. For more information or to purchase tickets call 909-913-1105 or visit nissfest.com.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, June 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Discussion on Children’s, Seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, June 13, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: The community is invited as local and statewide health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of our children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including but not limited to: childhood obesity and overall care, cell phone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to healthcare, the relationship between schools and healthcare providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, handling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, click here or go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, June 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club music and social event with accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. Guest performers will be the Funstrummers ukulele group. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County Supervisor, Joash Paul (Turlock), asked the County Planning Commission to consider requiring vendors to have a business license in the unincorporated areas of the county. The request was in response to a portable fruit stand that had opened on property across the street from Paul’s motel and restaurant businesses. The commission voted unanimously, with Paul abstaining, to request the board of supervisors consider the removal of the fruit stand, as it did not meet Public Works permit requirements.