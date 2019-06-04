News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/05/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Rotary FLEX

When: Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St.

Info: To meet the needs of the community and working professionals, a new kind of Rotary Club has been chartered in Modesto. Rotary Club of ModestoFLEX offers members a more flexible and less costly format. The new branch meets the first Wednesday of the month, from 6-7:30 p.m. at rotating locations. For more information or to attend an upcoming event, contact Michael Loschke at 209-988-2000 or visit www.facebook.com/modestoflexrotary.

What: Beginning Line Dance

When: June 10 to July 29, 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.

Info: Instructor Nancy Franklin will teach the basics of line dancing. Fee is $48 for eight sessions. For more information, contact the senior center at 209-341-2974, register online at www.modestogov.com/2268/Online-Registration-for-Activities, in person during business hours at the Modesto Senior Center or at Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth St, Suite 4400. For more information contact Shannon Parker at 209-341-2974.

What: Central Catholic Summer Enrichment Program

When: June 10-21, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road

Info: Central Catholic High School offers a summer enrichment program where will explore their creativity by working with various art mediums such drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics. Open to those in grades 6-8. Cost is $130 and includes supplies. For more information or to register, call 209-524-9611 or email info@cchsca.org or visit www.cchsca.org/academics/summer-enrichment-programs.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s Clubs invites the community to its monthly lunch meeting. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Discussion on Children’s, Seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, June 13, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: The community is invited as local and statewide health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of our children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including but not limited to: childhood obesity and overall care, cell phone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to healthcare, the relationship between schools and healthcare providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, handling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, click here or go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

HICKMAN

What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council

When: Thursday, 7 pm.

Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th St.

Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke 209-874-5404.

OAKDALE

What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting

When: Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road

Info: General meeting to discuss current lawsuits and future lawsuits around gun laws. Guest speaker Dave Titchenal, chairman of the Tuolumne County, State of Jefferson Committee, will discuss the group’s fight for statehood. Meeting is open to all members of the public. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.

TURLOCK

What: Carnegie Arts “Ready, Set, Show”

When: Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center holds a free reception, open to the public, in association with the Center’s annual youth art exhibition. Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) from communities throughout the region are presenting their artwork to the public in the center’s Ferrari Gallery –126 works of art from 73 artists. The exhibition runs through Sunday, June 30. For center hours and cost, call 209-632-5761 or email admin@carnegieartsturlock.org or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

40 YEARS AGO: Because of the 1976-77 drought and competition for resources, the City of Modesto reported that it was having a hard time purchasing trees. John Yoshida, parks and recreation department supervisor, cited it was a crisis as nurseries reduced production of trees 3-years prior when water was in short supply.