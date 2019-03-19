Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/20/19)

MODESTO
What: StanCog Policy Board Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: StanCog Board Room, 1111 I St., Suite 308
Info: Interested community members are encouraged to attend the next Stanislaus Council of Governments meeting. For more information contact Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634 or visit www.stancog.org.
What: Fun with Science Night
When: Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: James C. Enochs High School, 3201 Sylvan Ave.
Info: Enochs High School’s Forensic/Biotechnology Career Pathway leadership students will host a “Fun with Science Night” for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the multipurpose room.
What: Former Campbell Soup Co. Employees Gathering
When: Third Thursday, 9 a.m.
Where: Ridgeway’s Restraurant, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Former employees of the Campbell Soup Co. meet the third Thursday of every month at Ridgeway’s in the Century Center shopping center at 9 a.m. for breakfast and to catch up with former co-workers from the Yosemite Boulevard plant. For more information contact Eileen Lucas at 209 524 7803.
What: Young At Heart Instructor Certification
When: Deadline Friday
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Healthy Aging Association is looking for responsible individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of older adults. Young At Heart Fitness Instructors are needed to lead ongoing Young At Heart group exercise classes. No experience is needed. Free training certification is available. Reserve your space by Friday by calling 209-525-4670 or visiting www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Empire Branch, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
KNIGHTS FERRY
What: Knights Ferry Community Club Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Knights Ferry Community Club, Main Street
Info: The Knights Ferry Community Club will be hosting its annual spaghetti dinner during the Civil War Re-enactments on the weekend of March 23 and 24th. The funds raised at this event will help with the cost of the club’s building insurance, utilities, and basic expenses. The dinner includes, dessert and beverage. Tickets, $7 adults, $4 children 10 and under, are available at the Knights Ferry Creamery & Sweets, Knights Ferry General Store or call 209-881-3446. Also available at the door. For more information contact Carol Davis at 209-881-3217.
PATTERSON
What: Unite 4 Change Positive Messages
When: Friday, 6:45 a.m.
Where: Patterson School District Schools
Info: Patterson Joint Unified School District invites parents and adult leaders throughout the community to stand together in front of all its schools to greet students with signs displaying positive messages of hope, support, and reassurance. Participants are asked to register at http://bit.ly/2TeDw1X, select a school and report to the school at 6:45 am on Friday. Participants are also invited to join Superintendent, Dr. Philip Alfano, following the event for a breakfast and a continued discussion on how to continue to support students, reassure them that they’re taken care of and that we are all united in our efforts to provide them with a safe and healthy community in which to live. For more information call Johnny Padilla at 209-895-7738 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Lectures
When: Wednesday and Thursday
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to its next two lectures. On Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., listen to stories about working with wildlife at New Melones Reservoir. Refreshments will be served and numerous bird publications will be offered for sale. Then on Thursday, listen to a short history of California’s Wetlands and Birds presented by Barry Boulton, CSAS president, at 5:30 p.m. in Murphys Diggins Clubhouse on Tom Bell Road. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Tenet Healthcare Seminars
When: Wednesday, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Where: Emanuel & Doctors Medical Centers
Info: Emanuel and Doctors Medical Centers, Tenet Healthcare facilities, will be offering health seminars free to the public. At Doctors Medical Center’s, McHenry Conference Center, at 5:30 p.m., the seminar will focus on hips and knees. At Emanuel Medical Center, at 6:30 p.m., the seminar will focus on shoulders and elbows. For more information or RSVP for either seminar call 833-406-7846.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that for $2, California residents or families looking to move to the state could purchase a map created by the state Division of Mines and Geology on where it was safe to live in California. The safeness factor was based on where earthquakes, 4.0 or greater, were least likely to hit in the state. Only Modesto, Sacramento, Stockton and Fresno, with a few other valley cities, were considered safest to live in the state.
