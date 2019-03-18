Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/19/19)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature speaker Edward Jones. Jones is an inventor, an environmentalist and involved in recycling. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.
What: Public review of Modesto City Schools’ proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum
When: Through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: MCS District Office, Educational Services Conference Room, 426 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the proposed K-6 history and social science curriculum. The curriculum materials will be utilized in print and digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: “Up with People” Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: “Up with People” Live is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating, $20 adults, $15 students and $10 youth 10 and under. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, March 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: The 18th annual Cesar E. Chavez “Si Se Puede” Empowerment Luncheon. Keynote speaker, California Senator (D-12) Anna Caballero will speak about Cesar Chavez’s legacy and comment on current issues facing the valley. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $30. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline Wednesday
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS website at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by U.S. mail. For more information, contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
HICKMAN
What: Enrollment Information Meetings
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School Auditorium, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Hickman Charter School, a California Distinguished School, has been serving the homeschooling community in Stanislaus County and beyond since 1994. Each spring a series of meetings are offered, March 20, April 17, May 8, to provide information for those interested in enrolling their student(s) for the following school year. For more information visit www.hcs.hickmanschools.org or www.facebook.com/hickmancharterschool, or call the school office at 209-874-9070.
SONORA
What: AAUW speaker dinner and social
When: Thursday, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: American Association of University Women, Sonora Branch, invites the community to its annual speaker dinner and social. Doors open at 5:30 with socializing, followed by guest speaker Cynthia Restivo at 7 p.m. Restivo is a storyteller and author of “Hanging on: The Great Depression Through a Child’s Eyes.” Tickets are $34 and includes a skirt steak dinner (veggie option available). For more information or to RSVP, contact Sally McClellan at 209-743-7354.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus State Athletics Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fitzpatrick Arena, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle
Info: Hosted by Stanislaus State Athletic Department, all-you-can-eat crab, salad, pasta and bread. $75, $850 reserved table of 10, VIP sponsor opportunities for $1,500. All proceeds benefit the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-667-3016 or visit warriorsathletics.com.
