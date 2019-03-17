Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/18/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 6
GARIBALDI: Amy and Rory MacDougall, Patterson, boy
VELAZQUEZ: Alexandra and Fidel, Escalon, girl
March 7
VALLEJO: Adriana and Alejandro Gutierrez, Santa Nella
March 8
ARSALA: Erin and Wais, Ripon, boy
MUNOZ: Adriana and Juan Cornejo, Stockton, boy
MELLO: Maria and Christopher, Merced, girl
BUGARIN: Gabriela and Guillermo, Tracy, girl
AVILA: Daisy and Benigno Oseguera, Manteca, boy
GIESLER: Anastasia and John, Jr., Oakdale, boy
March 9
SOTO: Florita and Hector Jaime, Tracy, girl
March 10
MARMOLIJO: Rebecca and Ruben Abdo, Stockton, girl
March 11
LIGGINS: Azhane and T’Shawn Robinson, Stockton, girl
BARREIRO: Shawna and Franco, Merced, girl
GREEN: Erica and Louis, Tracy, girl
SMITH: Cheryl and Joshua, Hughson, girl
SALAZAR: Elizabeth and Daniel Stoll, Manteca, boy
SANDOVAL: Clarissa and Luis Santana, Patterson, girl
March 12
VICTORIA: Kiara and Alfredo Juarez, Stockton, girl
