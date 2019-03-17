News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/18/19)

Bee Staff Reports

March 17, 2019 01:09 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

March 6

GARIBALDI: Amy and Rory MacDougall, Patterson, boy

VELAZQUEZ: Alexandra and Fidel, Escalon, girl

March 7

VALLEJO: Adriana and Alejandro Gutierrez, Santa Nella

March 8

ARSALA: Erin and Wais, Ripon, boy

MUNOZ: Adriana and Juan Cornejo, Stockton, boy

MELLO: Maria and Christopher, Merced, girl

BUGARIN: Gabriela and Guillermo, Tracy, girl

AVILA: Daisy and Benigno Oseguera, Manteca, boy

GIESLER: Anastasia and John, Jr., Oakdale, boy

March 9

SOTO: Florita and Hector Jaime, Tracy, girl

March 10

MARMOLIJO: Rebecca and Ruben Abdo, Stockton, girl

March 11

LIGGINS: Azhane and T’Shawn Robinson, Stockton, girl

BARREIRO: Shawna and Franco, Merced, girl

GREEN: Erica and Louis, Tracy, girl

SMITH: Cheryl and Joshua, Hughson, girl

SALAZAR: Elizabeth and Daniel Stoll, Manteca, boy

SANDOVAL: Clarissa and Luis Santana, Patterson, girl

March 12

VICTORIA: Kiara and Alfredo Juarez, Stockton, girl

