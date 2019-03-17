Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/18/19)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker Paula Edwardsen, medical nail technologist, of Advanced Nail Technology in Oakdale, will discuss and demonstrate how to properly take care of nails for those with diabetes. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373 or email renichols@softcom.net.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Schedules guest speakers include Congressman Josh Harder and a representative from Haven Women’s Center. For more information, email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “The Emotions of Drinking Coffee” presented by Erica Kenney, food biologist, E.&J. Gallo Winery. Kenney explains how research has identified and assessed the feelings that are stimulated by drinking coffee through the development of a consumer-generated emotional lexicon. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Public review of Modesto City Schools’ proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum
When: Through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: MCS District Office, Educational Services Conference Room, 426 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the proposed K-6 history and social science curriculum. The adoption committee recommended Studies Weekly, published by Studies Weekly Inc. The curriculum materials will be utilized in print and digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: “Up with People” Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: “Up with People” Live is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating, $20 adults, $15 students and $10 youth 10 and under. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline March 20
Where: By mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS website at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by U.S. mail. For more information, contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
SONORA
What: AAUW speaker dinner and social
When: Thursday, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: American Association of University Women, Sonora Branch, invites the community to its annual speaker dinner and social. Doors open at 5:30 with socializing, followed by guest speaker Cynthia Restivo at 7 p.m. Restivo is a storyteller and author of “Hanging on: The Great Depression Through a Child’s Eyes.” Tickets are $34 and includes a skirt steak dinner (veggie option available). For more information or to RSVP, contact Sally McClellan at 209-743-7354.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
YOSEMITE
What: Half Dome permits for day hikers
When: Lottery, Through March 31
Where: www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm
Info: New for 2019: Applicants may be a permit holder (trip leader) or alternate only once on only one application during the preseason lottery. Permits to hike to the top of Half Dome are required seven days per week, from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day. Visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm.
