Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/16/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Princeton Event Center, 1540 Princeton Ave., Modesto
Info.: The Friends of NRA is a nonprofit, nonpolitical part of the NRA. The purpose of the annual event is to support community services related to the shooting sports. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-448-0124.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Public review of Modesto City Schools proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum
When: March 18-22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: MCS District Office, Educational Services Conference Room, 426 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum. The adoption committee recommended Studies Weekly, published by Studies Weekly, Inc. The curriculum materials will be utilized in print and digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, March 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: The 18th annual Cesar E. Chavez “Si Se Puede” Empowerment Luncheon. Keynote speaker, California Senator (D-12) Anna Caballero will speak about Cesar Chavez’s legacy and comment on current issues facing the valley. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $30. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
SONORA
What: AAUW Speaker Dinner and Social
When: Thursday, March 21, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: American Association of University Women, Sonora Branch, invites the community to its annual speaker dinner and social. Doors open at 5:30 with socializing followed by guest speaker Cynthia Restivo at 7 p.m. Restivo is a storyteller and author of “Hanging on: The Great Depression Through a Child’s Eyes.” Tickets are $34 and includes a skirt steak dinner (veggie option available). For more information or to RSVP contact Sally McClellan at 209-743-7354.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus State Athletics Crab Feed
When: Saturday, March 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fitzpatrick Arena, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle
Info: Hosted by Stanislaus State Athletic Department, all-you-can-eat crab, salad, pasta and bread. $75, $850 reserved table of 10, VIP sponsor opportunities for $1,500. All proceeds benefit the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-667-3016 or visit warriorsathletics.com.
YOSEMITE
What: Half Dome Permits for Day Hikers
When: Lottery, Through March 31
Where: www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm
Info: Half Dome Permits for Day Hikers preseason lottery. New for 2019: Applicants may be a permit holder (trip leader) or alternate only once on only one application during the preseason lottery. Permits to hike to the top of Half Dome are required seven days per week, from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day. Visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm.
