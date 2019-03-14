Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/15/19)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Aaron Wilson from the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency. Wilson will discuss the county’s Emergency Medication Point-of-Dispensing (POD) program. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Hispanic Leadership Council meeting
When: Friday, noon
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Learn about issues affecting youth and young professionals in the community. Also meet a finalist for the annual Francisco Santana Speech Contest. For more information email Yamilet Valladolid at hlcstan@gmail.com.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, March 18, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker Paula Edwardsen, Medical Nail Technologist from Advanced Nail Technology in Oakdale, will discuss and demonstrate how to properly take care of nails for those diabetes. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373 or email renichols@softcom.net.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Guest speakers include Congressman (CD-10) Josh Harder and a representative of Haven Women’s Center. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Up with People Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: Up with People Live is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating; $20 adults, students $15 and youth (10 and under) $10. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its third annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The festive family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve up treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters Speech Contests Tall Tales and International
When: Friday, 6:30-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F Toastmasters invites area residents to a night of entertaining and speeches. Guests will see proficient storytellers share wild tales of the improbable but possible or heartwarming stories showcasing our humanity and inspiration. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served. The contest is a $5 entrance fee. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
