Ceres motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 120 near Jamestown

By Erin Tracy

March 14, 2019 12:04 PM

A motorcyclist from Ceres died on Highway 120 west of Jamestown on Wednesday evening after attempting to pass several vehicles.

Joshua Cody Boykin, 45, was riding a Yamaha west, near O’Brynes Ferry Road, at about 6:25 p.m. when he moved into eastbound lanes to pass slower moving vehicles, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

He had passed at least one vehicle and was in the process of passing a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jeffery Smith, 25, of Turlock, when Smith moved into the eastbound lane, also to pass slower traffic.

The Tahoe hit the Yamaha, which traveled across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder, then up an embankment where it became airborne, according to the CHP.

Boykin was ejected and landed in the dirt and grass shoulder. He was wearing a full face helmet but died at the scene.

Smith and his passenger, 24-year-old Turlock resident, Anycze Munson, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this collision.

