Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/14/19)

MODESTO
What: St. Patrick’s Dinner
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion invites the community to its traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner buffet with live music. Tickets are $45. For more information or to reserve your seat call Janie at 209-522-1739.
What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.
Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. For more information call Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.
What: Community Hospice Foundation Gala
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Private Location
Info: Community Hospice Foundation invites the community to its 18th annual gala in celebration of Community Hospice’s 40 year anniversary. Silent and live auction, raffle, live entertainment, a plated dinner by Greens Events, drinks and dancing. All event proceeds will benefit the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information or how to purchase tickets, call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370 or visit give.hospiceheart.org.
What: Modesto Friends of NRA Foundation’s Annual Banquet
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Princeton Event Center, 1540 Princeton Ave., Modesto
Info.: The Friends of NRA is a nonprofit, nonpolitical part of the NRA. The purpose of the annual event is to support community services related to the shooting sports. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-448-0124.
What: Public review of MCS proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum
When: March 18-22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: MCS District Office, Educational Services Conference Room, 426 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the Modesto City Schools proposed K-6 history/social science curriculum. The adoption committee recommended Studies Weekly, published by Studies Weekly, Inc. The curriculum materials will be utilized in print and digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
MANTECA
What: Hip and Knee Seminar
When: Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Doctors Hospital of Manteca, 1205 E North St.
Info: Free, one-hour lunch and learn seminar. It helps to know that you have treatment options for pain. Technological advances in procedures can make it possible to get back to an active lifestyle sooner, with shorter hospital stays and typically smaller scars. For more information or to reserve a seat call 833-406-7846.
SONORA
What: Lecture: Stanislaus Forest
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to learn about the history of the Stanislaus National Forest. Guest Glenn Gotschall will also share historic photos of the forest. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Stanislaus Partners In Education’s Summer Educator Internship Program
When: Deadline to apply Friday
Where: Apply Online, www.stanislauspartners.com.
Info: The 40-hour internships are for educators of kindergarten through junior college in Stanislaus County. The Educator Internship Program is an opportunity for educators to intern with businesses to learn up-to-date job requirements and enhance their ability to relate the world of work to students. Stipends are provided and college credit is available.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus State Athletics Crab Feed
When: Saturday, March 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fitzpatrick Arena, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle
Info: Hosted by Stanislaus State Athletic Department, all-you-can-eat crab, salad, pasta and bread. $75, $850 reserved table of 10, VIP sponsor opportunities for $1,500. All proceeds benefit the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-667-3016 or visit warriorsathletics.com.
