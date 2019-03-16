You’re hired! MJC ag students excel in job interviews and other exercises

Modesto Junior College had five first-place finishers and other high performers at a California Agriculture Leaders gathering on March 1 in Redding.
The annual event involved job interviews and other public speaking exercises. Lori Marchy, an MJC agriculture instructor, is the team’s adviser and coach.
The highlights:
- Ag sales interview: Celeste Lopes, first; Kara Lipke, second; Abigail Douglas, third
- Ag education interview: Johnathan Moules, second
- Horticulture interview: Edwin Madrid, second
- Beef production interview: Lili Trejo, second
- Ag mechanic interview: Stephanie Gonzales, first
- Discussion meet: Moules, first; Madrid, second; Douglas, third; Elizabeth Enke, fourth; Corie Lee Falaschi, fifth
- Quiz bowl: MJC Team B, fourth; MJC Team A, sixth
- Team marketing: Moules and Enke, first
- Individual sales: Enke, third
- Prepared public speaking: Moules, first; Lily Llamas, fourth; Enke, fifth
- Portfolio: Moules, first; Falaschi, second; Josie Booth, fourth.
Almond Board leaders
Six people in or near Stanislaus County are part of the new class of the Almond Leadership Program, overseen by the Modesto-based Almond Board of California.
The 19 members will hone their knowledge about the industry through monthly seminars while improving communication and other skills. They include:
- Haley Fields, an account manager at Ali Cox & Company Marketing, who works with almond processors, nurseries and agricultural service providers.
- Maria Gabriela Chavarria, the quality and food safety manager for Harris Woolf California Almonds.
- Louie Brichetto, who works alongside his father in managing the family’s almond and walnut operation.
- Falastine Munoz, whose roles at Grizzly Nut LLC include employee development and compliance.
- Connor Wagner, who planted his first almond orchard in 2006 and now serves as farm manager on his family’s farm, Wagner Land Company.
- Chris VanderStoel , a recent graduate of MJC who now works alongside his family on their almond and walnut operation.
And finally ...
Anna Genasci of Oakdale is among the 10 members of the new Leadership Farm Bureau class. They will get more than 250 hours of instruction on agricultural and other issues over a year, with advocacy trips to Sacramento and Washington, D.C.
The program is sponsored by the California Farm Bureau Federation. Genasci is assistant director of AgSafe, a Modesto-based outfit that provides safety and other training for farms and food processors.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
