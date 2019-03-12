Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/13/19)

MODESTO
What: MJC Visiting Author Series
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College’s Visiting Author Series invites the community to an evening with "Professor LatinX", Frederick Luis Aldama, an Arts and Humanities Distinguished Professor of English and University Distinguished Scholar at The Ohio State University. This free event is presented by the Associated Students of MJC and the Literature and Language Arts Division. A question and answer session and book signing follows the author’s talk. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. For more on the author, visit www.professorlatinx.com.
What: St. Patrick’s Dinner
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion invites the community to its traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner buffet with live music. Tickets are $45. For more information or to reserve your seat call Janie at 209-522-1739.
What: Community Hospice Foundation Gala
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Private Location
Info: Community Hospice Foundation invites the community to its 18th annual Gala in celebration of Community Hospice’s 40 year anniversary. More than 600 local community members will gather at a private home for a silent and live auction, raffle, live entertainment, a plated dinner by Greens Events, drinks and dancing. All event proceeds will benefit the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information or how to purchase tickets, call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370 or visit give.hospiceheart.org.
What: Modesto Junior College Music Scholarship Fundraiser
When: Sunday, March 24, noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Barkin' Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: The fundraiser is held in the memory of Ernie Bucio and Evin Yadegar. There will be 13 bands performing on two stages throughout the day, including raffles and more. All proceeds will go into the Ernie Bucio Music Scholarship at MJC. For more information contact Karen Bucio 209-222-7467 or email buciok@aol.com or visit ebucioproductions.com.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club invites the community to its next meeting featuring guest player Murl Allen Sanders. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
MANTECA
What: Nursing & Allied Health Hiring Events
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Doctors Hospital of Manteca, 1205 E North St.
Info: Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca invite the community to a series of hiring events. Learn about Doctors Medical Center’s mission, ask questions and find out what job could suite you. Resumes are encouraged, hiring can happen on the spot. For more information or to learn about possible open positions visit tenet.hiringevent.net.
What: Hip and Knee Seminar
When: Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Doctors Hospital of Manteca, 1205 E North St.
Info: Free, one-hour lunch and learn seminar. It helps to know that you have treatment options for pain. Technological advances in procedures can make it possible to get back to an active lifestyle sooner, with shorter hospital stays and typically smaller scars. For more information or to reserve a seat call 833-406-7846.
SONORA
What: Lecture: Stanislaus Forest
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to learn about the history of the Stanislaus National Forest. Guest Glenn Gotschall will also share historic photos of the forest. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that there were concerns from various federal and state agencies regarding archaeological and historical artifacts being lost at New Melones Dam. Secretary of the Interior Cecil Andrus penned a letter expressing his views that was presented to the New Melones archaeological and historical research program. Those concerned wanted the lake behind the dam to be drained to the height of the old Melones Dam so that the artifacts could be recovered before 112,000-acre-feet of water would take them indefinitely.
