Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/12/19)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speaker will be Sandy Howell of Health Insurance Council Advocacy Properties. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “The Role of Forensic Dentistry in Body Identification” presented by Garry L. Found, Chief Forensic Odontologist, Stanislaus County Sheriff – Coroner’s office. Forensic odontology is a branch of dentistry that specializes in body identification based on the dental structures of human remains. This talk may contain graphic content. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Aaron Wilson from the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency. Wilson will discuss the County’s Emergency Medication Point-of-Dispensing (POD) program. In addition to learning about this important program. There will also be a special recognition for Elaine Vincent and her 12 years of service to the organization.. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Modesto Friends of NRA Foundation’s Annual Banquet
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Princeton Event Center, 1540 Princeton Ave., Modesto
Info.: The Friends of NRA is a nonprofit, nonpolitical part of the NRA. The purpose of the annual event is to support community services related to the shooting sports. The NRA Foundation grants provide essential program funding that ensures the availability of quality training for safety and educational opportunities, both locally and nationwide. Grants benefit programs such as youth education, 4-H and scouting programs, law enforcement training, hunter education, conservation, marksmanship, and much more. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-448-0124.
OAKDALE
What: Grand Opening of the Oakdale Tourism and Visitors Center
When: Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: River Road Shopping Plaza, 7450 River Road
Info: Oakdale Tourism and Visitors Bureau announces the Grand Opening of the Oakdale Tourism and Visitors Center. The community is invited to visit the center and learn what embodies Oakdale as the Cowboy Capitol of the World. Appetizers and Drinks will be provided. For more information contact Pam at 209-345-9264.
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: Through Thursday
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: Friends of the Oakdale Library invite the community its book sale Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Funds go to Oakdale Library programs. For more informatuion or to learn how to become a volunteer contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its annual Meeting and Business Showcase. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non member cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com to reserve a table or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
YOSEMITE
What: Half Dome Permits for Day Hikers
When: Through March 31
Where: www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm
Info: Half Dome Permits for day hikers, preseason lottery will open on March 13 at 7 a.m. and close on March 31 at 9 p.m. New for 2019: Applicants may be a permit holder (trip leader) or alternate only once on only one application during the preseason lottery. Permits to hike to the top of Half Dome are required seven days per week, from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day. Visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm.
