CHP identifies man struck and killed running across Highway 99 in Modesto

The man struck by a car and killed while running across Highway 99 last week was a Modesto transient, Ivan Flores, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.
About 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the 35-year-old ran across the northbound lanes of the highway, south of Pelandale Avenue, and into the path of a 2015 Acura TL. Stockton resident Christian Gamboa saw the man dashing from the center median and swerved, but was unable to avoid hitting him, the CHP reported.
Flores suffered head and body trauma. He received care from fire and medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. Gamboa, 27, was not hurt, the CHP said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments