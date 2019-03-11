Closing time at Modesto’s Beard Brook Park — remainder of homeless moving out

The effort began Monday to temporarily close Beard Brook park, where the city of Modesto has has allowed the homeless to legally camp since mid-September.
Police officers worked the hillside camp, ensuring tents were empty, then taking them down. They’re making sure to avoid a repeat of the terrible accident in August when a woman sleeping in a homeless encampment in Modesto was killed when she was hit by heavy machinery used by Caltrans to clean up the property.
Perhaps a couple of dozen people still were breaking camp and either packing belongings into vehicles or carrying them away in shopping carts, bike trailers and by other means.
A few hundred people had been camping in Beard Brook, but many have moved to the homeless camp the city and county opened three weeks ago. It’s a couple of hundred yards away, underneath and near the Ninth Street bridge in Tuolumne River Regional Park.
Monday was to be spent ensuring all the homeless claimed their property and left the grounds, said Modesto Assistant City Manager Scotty Douglass, who was at the park early in the morning.
A private company was expected to spend most of the day combing through the encampment to pick up sharps and clear out any other environmental concerns, Douglas said.
Over the next couple of days, he said, equipment will be brought in to scoop the remnants of the camp into large garbage bins. A fence then will be erected around the perimeter of the park until it’s restored, Douglass said.
We’ll have more information later today.
