Modesto rain is mostly in the rearview, extended weather forecasts show

Except for a 20 percent chance of showers late Tuesday morning, the week ahead will be one of sunny days and clear nights, the National Weather Service says.
Highs will be near 63 degrees Monday, 62, Tuesday, 63 Wednesday, 65 Thursday, 67 Friday and 69 Saturday. That’s as far as the Weather Service online forecast reaches for Modesto.
But The Weather Channel (weather.com) has a 10-day forecast that shows even warmer days. It predicts Modesto will hit 70 on Saturday, 73 on Sunday, March 17 — that’s St. Patrick’s Day — and then 77 the Monday and Tuesday after that. Weather Underground agrees, and AccuWeather says much the same thing, though it doesn’t have the high hitting 77 until March 19.
March temperatures so far this year were close to historical averages — until a few recent days. The average temperature for March 7-9 is 66 degrees, Modesto Irrigation District records show. But the highs for those three days last week were 57, 59 and 56.
The dry (or nearly so — we’ll see what happens Tuesday) period comes during a rain season that’s been just about average for Modesto. MID says 9.41 has fallen this season, which runs from July 1 to June 30. Historical records show that’s within a quarter inch of what’s typically fallen by mid-March.
The Weather Service on Sunday released a rainfall map that shows Modesto got 9.32 inches between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, or 103 percent of average.
