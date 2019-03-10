News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/11/19)

Bee Staff Reports

March 10, 2019 02:03 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

February 27

ALVARADO: Sandra and Feliciano, Los Banos, boy

February 28

MENDOZA: Emile and Jose Leal, Keyes, Boy

March 1

ESPINOSA: Martha and Anton Hernandez, Salida, boy

CHAFFIN: Andrianna and Nathan Bittle, Stockton, girl

GORRELL: Abigail, Stockton, boy

March 2

SALINAS: Ana and Elvis, Modesto, girl

ARAKELIAN: Melissa and Erik, Turlock, boy

March 3

VALADEZ: Jennifer and Raul Marquez, Stockton, boy

GARIBAY: Vivian and Juan, Patterson, boy

GUNTER: Krista and Kyle, Modesto, boy

OCHOA: Kristi and Luis, Salida, girl

ZAMMIT: Vanessa and Thomas Rueda, Oakdale, girl

March 4

MEDINA: Lisa and David, Ceres, girl

AVINA: Diana and Alejandro, Modesto, girl

March 5

HARPAINTER: Sara and Joel, Manteca, girl

  Comments  