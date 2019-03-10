Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/11/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
February 27
ALVARADO: Sandra and Feliciano, Los Banos, boy
February 28
MENDOZA: Emile and Jose Leal, Keyes, Boy
March 1
ESPINOSA: Martha and Anton Hernandez, Salida, boy
CHAFFIN: Andrianna and Nathan Bittle, Stockton, girl
GORRELL: Abigail, Stockton, boy
March 2
SALINAS: Ana and Elvis, Modesto, girl
ARAKELIAN: Melissa and Erik, Turlock, boy
March 3
VALADEZ: Jennifer and Raul Marquez, Stockton, boy
GARIBAY: Vivian and Juan, Patterson, boy
GUNTER: Krista and Kyle, Modesto, boy
OCHOA: Kristi and Luis, Salida, girl
ZAMMIT: Vanessa and Thomas Rueda, Oakdale, girl
March 4
MEDINA: Lisa and David, Ceres, girl
AVINA: Diana and Alejandro, Modesto, girl
March 5
HARPAINTER: Sara and Joel, Manteca, girl
