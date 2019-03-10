Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/11/19)

MODESTO
What: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Omelet Brunch
When: March 19, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph’s Church, Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold its annual omelet brunch. Tickets are $25, available at the door. The event includes a boutique, bakery section, gift baskets, and bling section. For more information or to buy tickets call Judy at 209-577-5846.
What: Up with People Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: Up with People is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating; $20 adults, students $15 and youth (10 and under) $10. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto.
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The third annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice and Stanislaus County Aging & Veteran Services, will provide a “one stop shop” means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. For more information, call Event Coordinator Krystal Irwin at 949-878-2924 or email CaregiverResourceFair@gmail.com visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/3rdannual.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Lunch Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: The program “All About Bees” will be about the importance of bees to flower and tree growth in North American and California. The community is invited to learn about these special insects that make a tremendous contribution to our environment. For more information contact Judy Little at 916-217-4499 or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: Tuesday through Thursday
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: Friends of the Oakdale Library invite the community its book sale Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Funds go to Oakdale Library programs. For more information or to learn how to become a volunteer, contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Board of Trustees will meet in the Manzanita Conference Room at Columbia College. Meeting opens in closed session at 3:30 p.m. and will reopen to a public session at 5:30.The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its 3rd Annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The festive family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve up treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
