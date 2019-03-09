Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/10/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Policy Meeting
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Board Policy Committee will meet in the district’s Meeting Room B. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto City Schools Board of Education meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: MCS Staff Development Rooms, 425 Locust St.
Info: For agenda information, visit www.mcs4kids.com, scroll over “District,” click “Board of Education” and select agendas for Monday’s business. For more information, call 209-574-1500.
What: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Omelet Brunch
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph's Church-Father O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold its annual omelet brunch. Tickets are $25, available at the door. The event includes a boutique, bakery section, gift baskets, and bling section. For more information or to buy tickets call Judy at 209-577-5846.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speaker will be Sandy Howell of Health Insurance Council Advocacy Properties. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Up with People Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: Up with People is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating; $20 adults, students $15 and youth (10 and under) $10. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: March 12-14
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: The Friends of the Oakdale Library are accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDs for its sale through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The book sale will be March 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All funds raised go towards supporting Oakdale Library programs, materials and activities. For more information or to volunteer at the sale contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce event. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, nonmember cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com to reserve a table or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
YOSEMITE
What: Half Dome Permits for Day Hikers
When: Lottery, March 13-March 31
Where: www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm
Info: Half Dome Permits for Day Hikers, preseason lottery will open on March 13 at 7 a.m. and close on March 31 at 9 p.m. New for 2019: Applicants may be a permit holder (trip leader) or alternate only once on only one application during the preseason lottery. Permits to hike to the top of Half Dome are required seven days per week, from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day. A maximum of 300 hikers are allowed each day on the Half Dome Trail beyond the base of the subdome. For more information visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm.
