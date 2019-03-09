All about STEM. Why valley students turned out in Turlock to learn career options

Schoolchildren from throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley turned out Saturday for Stanislaus State University’s eighth annual Science Day in which they learned about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics — what is called STEM.
“It’s an opportunity to show the next generation of leaders the opportunities that are out there ... and to spark their interest in these areas,” said Professor Oluwarotimi Odeh, who also is the university’s Rolland Starn Endowed Chair in Agricultural Studies.
He estimated Science Day drew about 2,000 children from school districts in Stockton, Modesto, Turlock, Merced and elsewhere in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
There is need for employees with STEM training because of the valley’s ag-based economy, including its food processors and wineries, as well as opportunities in health care and medicine.
