Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/09/19)

MODESTO
What: Nursing & Allied Health Hiring Events
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: DMC, McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca invite the community to a series of hiring events beginning Monday. Learn about Doctors Medical Center’s mission, ask questions and find out what job could suite you. Resumes are encouraged, hiring can happen on the spot. For more information or to learn about possible open positions visit tenet.hiringevent.net.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The third annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice and Stanislaus County Aging & Veteran Services, will provide a "one stop shop" means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. For more information, call Krystal Irwin at 949-878-2924 or email CaregiverResourceFair@gmail.com visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/3rdannual.
What: Modesto Sister Cities Student Exchange
When: Deadline: Wednesday, May 1
Where: By mail or email
Info: Modesto Sister Cities International is announcing its student exchange dates for Summer 2019, with Kurume, Japan, July 18-30. Students are chaperoned, but will be hosted in family homes. Itineraries include cultural, group experiences and more. Applications are being accepted and may be downloaded at www.modestosistercities.com/youth-exchange. Application must be mailed to Modesto Sister Cities International, P.O. Box 580253 Modesto, CA 95358 or emailed at Modesto.msci@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Lunch Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: The program “All About Bees” will be about the importance of bees to flower and tree growth in North American and California. The community is invited to learn about these special insects that make a tremendous contribution to our environment. For more information contact Judy Little at 916-217-4499 or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its third annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The festive family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Stanislaus Partners In Education’s Summer Educator Internship Program
When: Deadline to apply Friday, March 15.
Where: Apply Online, www.stanislauspartners.com.
Info: The 40-hour internships are for educators of kindergarten through junior college in Stanislaus County. The Educator Internship Program is an opportunity for educators to intern with businesses to learn up-to-date job requirements and enhance their ability to relate the world of work to students. Stipends are provided and college credit is available.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: On March 8, 1919, it was reported that the Modesto Elks baseball team would open training camp the next day. It was the Elks first season the group planned workouts at Reds Field. To help outfit the players with uniforms and equipment, a benefit program at Victory Hall the following week was arranged.
Comments