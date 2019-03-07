Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/08/19)

MODESTO
What: Viewing party for violence prevention video
When: Friday, 3:30-4 p.m.
Where: Modesto Police Department, theater room, 600 10th St.
Info: The Modesto Police Department will host a viewing party for a student-made video on violence prevention. Modesto High School’s Web & Media Club created a video to remind students and families of three important safety messages: keep your guns locked up; if you see something, say something; and threats are no joke. For more information contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email Fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com; Sharon Bear at 209-342-6107 or email BearS@modestopd.com.
What: Great Valley Museum Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum invites the community to its first Casino and Game Night fundraiser in the Science Community Center. Each admission receives one drink ticket, one opportunity drawing ticket and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $40; must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item, or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit the museum webpage at www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speaker will be Sandy Howell of Health Insurance Council Advocacy Properties. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: “Up with People” Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: “Up with People” Live is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating; $20 adults, students $15 and youth (10 and under) $10. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
CERES
What: Ceres Soroptimists Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence
When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Smyrna Park, Moffett Road
Info: Ceres Soroptimists Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence at Smyrna Park, Ceres. $10 fee goes to victims and their families Teams and costumes encouraged with prizes available. Hot dogs, chips and drinks provided. To register, contact Brandy, 209-988-6166 or email: siceres@soroptimist.net.
MURPHYS
What: Wine and Whimsy fundraiser and comedy show
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: Presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County, featuring comedian Michael Mancini. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by opener Cecile Kaiser. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for first responders and are available at sicalaverascounty.org or by calling 209-753-9700. No tickets will be sold at the door.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: March 12-14
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: The Friends of the Oakdale Library are accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDs for its sale through Monday, The book sale will be March 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All funds raised go towards supporting Oakdale Library programs, materials and activities. For more information or to volunteer at the sale contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Science Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
Where: CSU, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle
Info: Eighth annual Science Day at Stanislaus State in the Naraghi Hall of Science, Science 1 Building & Greenhouse invites visitors to take a walk through a giant human heart, designed to educate visitors about the importance of heart health. In addition, Emanuel Medical Center will have its NAVIO Surgical System available to explore during Science Day. Science day is free, as is parking. More information visit www.csustan.edu/science/annual-science-day.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Marine Corps pilot, 1st Lt. Walter W. Powers of Escalon, was involved in The Battle of Rabaul Harbour, on and around the island of New Britain, in the Australian Territory of New Guinea. 1st Lt. Powers sank a Japanese ship and damaged another during three days of air raids to isolate the Japanese position. The squadron of six bombers sank seven vessels over the three days. The report of the raids on the Japanese ships was made by Fred Thompson of the Associated Press, stationed at a South Pacific air base.
