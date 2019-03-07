Male running across Highway 99 near Pelandale in early morning struck and killed

A male running across northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Pelandale Avenue early Thursday was struck and killed by a driver, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred about 12:45 a.m. Stockton resident Christian Gamboa, 27, was driving north. Gamboa saw the male running east from the center median across the lanes. She swerved to avoid him, but the right front of her 2015 Acura TL struck him.
Modesto Police Department officers were first to arrive, and secured the scene. CHP then assumed the crash investigation.
The male, who had not been identified early Thursday, suffered head and body trauma. He received care from fire and medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. Gamboa was not hurt, the CHP report said.
