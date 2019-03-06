Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/07/19)

MODESTO
What: MJC Positive People Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Office of Campus Life and Student Learning’s Positive People Speaker Series features Sam Pierstorff, professor of English at MJC and former Poet Laureate for the city of Modesto, in the West Campus. Presentation is free to the community and campus parking is available in student lots for $2. For more information contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: Steve Evans of CalWild will present “50 Years of River Protection” and give a historical overview of both the state and federal wild and scenic rivers legislation and how they protect streams like Tuolumne and Merced Rivers. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to non-members. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Ethics Seminar
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Family Connections Christian Adoptions, 1120 Tully Road
Info: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association (SCLPA) will offer a four-hour ethics seminar on to meet the ethics requirements for mandatory continuing legal education. Cost is $35 for SCLPA members and Legal Secretaries, Inc. and $75 for nonmembers; and includes a morning snack. Seating limited, no refunds after March 4. For more information or to RSVP contact Diane at 209-918-0796.
What: Great Valley Museum Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College invites the community to its first Casino and Game Night fundraiser in the Science Community Center. Each admission receives one drink ticket, one opportunity drawing ticket and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are able to purchase playing chips to use at the blackjack tables in order to increase their chances in the various opportunity drawings. Tickets are $40 and purchasers must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item, or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit the museum webpage at www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: Camellia Society Mini Show
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall at the corner of 16th and G St.
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to a mini show for its upcoming 58th annual Camellia Show set for March 16-17. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
CERES
What: Ceres Soroptimists Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence
When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Smyrna Park, Moffett Rd.
Info: Ceres Soroptimists Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence at Smyrna Park, Ceres. $10 fee goes to victims and their families Teams and costumes encouraged with prizes available. Hot dogs, chips and drinks provided. To register, contact Brandy, 209-988-6166 or email: siceres@soroptimist.net.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sonora
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants invite the public to the 102nd consecutive Second Saturday and Art Night. To find shops that are participating in the Art Walk, look for banners along the street. The featured movie at the Opera House will be the 1984 hit “Ghostbusters.” For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Stanislaus Partners In Education’s Summer Educator Internship Program
When: Deadline to apply Friday, March 15.
Where: Apply Online, www.stanislauspartners.com.
Info: The 40-hour internships are for educators of Kindergarten through Jr. College in Stanislaus County. The Educator Internship Program is an opportunity for Educators to intern with businesses to learn up-to-date job requirements and enhance their ability to relate the world of work to students. Stipends are provided and college credit is available.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its annual Meeting and Business Showcase. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non member cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com to reserve a table or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
