Lamb killed, dog injured in fire near Turlock Lake

A lamb was killed, another is missing and a dog is receiving medical treatment after a hay fire broke out in a barn on a property near Turlock Lake on Tuesday.
The fire started at about 11:45 a.m. in the 21000 block of Davis Road, just west of the lake, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, commander of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.
Neighbors called the property owner, who was away when the fire started in hay bales stored in a barn that also housed goats and sheep.
He returned home and with the help of his neighbors rescued most of the animals, Hutchinson said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
They were able to save about a dozen goats and five lambs but one of the lambs died in the fire and another is still missing.
A dog also suffered burns and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
About 150 bales of hay burned, Hutchinson said.
Fire agencies from around the county responded the fire and used tractors and front loaders to pull the bales apart so the fire would burn out.
Comments