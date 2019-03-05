Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/06/19)

MODESTO
What: Celebrate Literacy Awards Luncheon
When: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: Three adult students and two advocates for adult literacy will be recognized at the 20th annual Celebrate Literacy awards luncheon of the Literacy Network of Stanislaus County, at the Petersen Event Center. Tickets, at $35 each, may be purchased at celebrateliteracy2019.eventbrite.com.
What: Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speaker will be Sandy Howell of Health Insurance Council Advocacy Properties. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: “Up with People” Empowerment Concert
When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: “Up with People” Live is an empowerment program that encourages young people through music and action to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Tickets start at $50 reserved seating; $20 adults, students $15 and youth (10 and under) $10. Tickets maybe purchased at the Gallo Center box office during business hours, or online at tickets.galloarts.org or at upwithpeople.org/events/modesto/.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: March 12-14
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: The Friends of the Oakdale Library are accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDs for its sale through Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The book sale will be March 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All funds raised go towards supporting Oakdale Library programs, materials and activities. For more information or to volunteer at the sale contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
MURPHYS
What: “Wine and Whimsy” Fundraiser and Comedy Show
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: “Wine and Whimsy” fundraiser and comedy show is presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and will feature comedian Michael Mancini at Ironstone Vineyards. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by opener Cecile Kaiser. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for first responders and are available at sicalaverascounty.org or by calling 209-753-9700. No tickets will be sold at the door. A siren raffle will be held with proceeds benefiting Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and their programs for women and girls.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Lathrop-based Libbey-Owens-Ford glass plant was sanctioned by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and by the state of California, State Air Resources Board. The sanctions were for excessive pollution by the plant and due to the unauthorized expansion of the plant’s glass-making capacity. Tests showed excessive nitrogen oxide from the furnace that made the glass. If convicted of wrongdoing the plant could have face a fine of $25,000, for every day out of compliance.
Comments