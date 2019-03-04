Update: Driver injured in Modesto crash is well-known auto racer from Nevada

A well-known auto racer from Nevada was injured in a Monday morning accident on Highway 99 in Modesto, a racing web site reported.
Tanner Thorson, 22, of Carson City suffered a broken arm and foot in the crash south of Hatch Road just before 4 a.m., according to Speed Sport. He was driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer holding his Tri-C Motorsports sprint car, the web site said.
Thorson was taken to Memorial Medical Center and needed surgery, Speed Sport said.
The California Highway Patrol said the accident involved three other vehicles in the northbound lanes of 99. Thorson’s 2019 Ford pickup encountered slowing traffic and struck the rear of a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Daniel Hernandez, 29, of Merced, a news release said.
The semi hit a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Bradley Hiler, 30, of Hughson and then a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Anthony Alves, 34, of Merced, the CHP said. The Freightliner overturned, and the pickup truck caught fire, the release said.
A passenger in the semi, Joseph Lazzaroni, 54, of Manteca, had minor injuries, the release said.
Speed Sport said Thorson was the 2016 USAC National Midget Series champion and most recently raced in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
