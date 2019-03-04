Semi and three other vehicles crash on Highway 99 in Modesto, CHP says. Two injured

Two men were injured in a Monday morning accident involving a semi and three other vehicles on Highway 99 in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol reported.
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes south of Hatch Road. The CHP said Tanner Thorson, 22, of Carson City was driving a 2019 Ford pickup with a trailer as traffic slowed. The pickup struck the rear of a 2015 Freightliner driven by Daniel Hernandez, 29, of Merced, a news release said.
The semi hit a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Bradley Hiler, 30, of Hughson and then a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Anthony Alves, 34, of Merced, the CHP said. The Freightliner overturned, and the pickup truck caught fire, the release said.
Thorson was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, CHP said. A passenger in the semi, Joseph Lazzaroni, 54, of Manteca, had minor injuries, the release said.
