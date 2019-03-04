Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/05/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Special session in the district’s Meeting Room A. The meeting will open and then adjourn to closed session. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: Steve Evans of CalWild will present “50 Years of River Protection” and give a historical overview of both the state and federal wild and scenic rivers legislation and how they protect streams like Tuolumne and Merced Rivers. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to non-members. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Great Valley Museum Fundraiser
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College invites the community to its first Casino and Game Night fundraiser in the Science Community Center. Each admission receives one drink ticket, one opportunity drawing ticket and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are able to purchase playing chips to use at the blackjack tables in order to increase their chances in the various opportunity drawings. Tickets are $40 and purchasers must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item, or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit the museum webpage at www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: Camellia Society Mini Show
When: Sunday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall at the corner of 16th and G St.
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to a mini show for its upcoming 58th annual Camellia Show set for March 16-17. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. A guest speaker Sandy Howell of Health Insurance Council Advocacy Properties will talk with the group. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 Fourth St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke 209-874-5404.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Book Sale
When: March 12-14
Where: Gene Bianchi Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: The Friends of the Oakdale Library are accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDs for its sale through Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The book sale will be March 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All funds raised go towards supporting Oakdale Library programs, materials and activities. For more information or to volunteer at the sale contact Sharon at 209-847-2048 or email friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall 205 Stockton St.
Info: Guest speaker Claire Splan will present the topic, “Time management in the Garden”. Splan will discuss how to make the most of your time in the garden. For more information contact Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.
SONORA
What: AAUW Annual Speaker Dinner and Social
When: Thursday, March 21, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: American Association of University Women, Sonora Branch invites the community to its annual speaker dinner and social. Doors open at 5:30 with socializing followed by guest speaker Cynthia Restivo at 7 p.m. Restivo is a storyteller and author of “Hanging on: The Great Depression Through a Child’s Eyes.” Tickets are $34 and includes a skirt steak dinner (veggie option available). For more information or to RSVP contact Sally McClellan at 209-743-7354.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that on the eve of Johansen High Schools first full season with the a varsity baseball team, it would have to do so without its head coach. Coach Brent Dillon passed away after his pickup was struck by a suspected drunk driver. School officials canceled the baseball teams’ opening games with Ceres High School and flew the school’s flags at half staff.
