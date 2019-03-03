Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/04/19)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans Post 316 will hold its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information, contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and leave a message.
What: Compulsive sexual behavior presentation
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College is hosting a presentation on “Clinical and Research Perspectives on Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder” by Rory Reid, associate professor in the department of psychiatry and bio-behavioral sciences at UCLA. This free lecture will be held in Forum 110 on the East Campus. Parking in campus lots is available for $2. Afterward, a discussion group is open to those interested in the topic and for those who work in the fields of mental health, human services and health services. For more information, contact Lee Kooler at 209-575-6119 or email koolerl@mjc.edu.
What: 20th annual Celebrate Literacy awards luncheon
When: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th Street
Info: Three outstanding adult students and two advocates for adult literacy will be recognized at the 20th annual Celebrate Literacy awards luncheon of the Literacy Network of Stanislaus County, at the Petersen Event Center. Tickets, $35 each, may be purchased at celebrateliteracy2019.eventbrite.com.
What: Ethics seminar
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Family Connections Christian Adoptions, 1120 Tully Road
Info: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association (SCLPA) will offer a four-hour ethics seminar to meet the ethics requirements for mandatory continuing legal education. Cost is $35 for SCLPA members and Legal Secretaries Inc. and $75 for nonmembers, and includes a morning snack. Seating limited, and there are no refunds after March 4. For more information or to RSVP, contact Diane at 209-918-0796.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS website at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by March 20. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
MURPHYS
What: Wine and Whimsy Fundraiser and Comedy Show
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: Presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County, the event will feature comedian Michael Mancini. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by opener Cecile Kaiser. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for first responders and are available at sicalaverascounty.org or by calling 209-753-9700. No tickets will be sold at the door. A unique siren raffle and proceeds will benefit Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and their programs for women and girls.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its 3rd Annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The festive family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve up treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its annual Meeting and Business Showcase. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non member cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com to reserve a table or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
