Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/03/19)

MODESTO
What: State of Stanislaus County Address
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Chairman Terry Withrow will present the State of the County address in the basement Board of Supervisors Chambers. This speech will be at the beginning of the public Board of Supervisors meeting, with regular business to follow. The full manuscript will be made available following the speech. For more information call 209-525-6333 or email Amy Vickery at vickerya@stancounty.com.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a special session in the district’s Meeting Room A. The meeting will open and then adjourn to closed session. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, March 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Marian Kaanon, CEO, Stanislaus Community Foundation will present “Stanislaus County Nonprofit Survey Results.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, March. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday, March 8
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
What: Camellia Society Mini Show
When: Sunday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall at the corner of 16th and G St.
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to a mini show for its upcoming 58th annual Camellia Show set for March 16-17. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th St.
Info: The Hickman MAC meets every first Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke 209-874-5404.
MURPHYS
What: Wine and Whimsy Fundraiser and Comedy Show
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: Presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County, the event will feature comedian Michael Mancini. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by opener Cecile Kaiser. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for first responders and are available at sicalaverascounty.org or by calling 209-753-9700. No tickets will be sold at the door. A unique siren raffle and proceeds will benefit Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and their programs for women and girls.
SALIDA
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Mondays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs will be offered through the last week in March at Stanislaus County libraries. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
