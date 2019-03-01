Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/02/19)

MODESTO
What: American Legion 100th Anniversary
When: Saturday, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite. 15
Info: The American Legion, Post 74 invites veterans, active duty and family members to a free vendor fair and spaghetti dinner in honor of its 100 years of serving veterans in Modesto. Doors open at 2 p.m. with a free vendor fair featuring military nonprofits, veteran assistance services and veteran-owned businesses. Then at 5 p.m. the spaghetti dinner will begin with live music provided by the California Outlaws Band. For more information contact Richard T. Edgecomb at 209-521-0093 or rtedgecombal@gmail.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Compulsive Sexual Behavior Presentation
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College is hosting a presentation on “Clinical and Research Perspectives on Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder” by Rory Reid, Ph.D., LCSW, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Bio-behavioral Sciences at UC, Los Angeles. This free lecture will be held in Forum 110 on East Campus. Parking in campus lots is available for $2. After a discussion group is open to those interested in the topic and for those who work in the fields of mental health, human services and health services. For more information contact Lee Kooler at 209-575-6119 or email koolerl@mjc.edu.
What: Great Valley Museum Fundraiser
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College invites the community to its first Casino and Game Night fundraiser in the Science Community Center. Each admission receives one drink ticket, one opportunity drawing ticket and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are able to purchase playing chips to use at the blackjack tables in order to increase their chances in the various opportunity drawings. Tickets are $40 and purchasers must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item, or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit the museum website at www.mjc.edu/gvm.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Festival
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Columbia College invites the community to its annual Jazz Festival that features junior college and high school jazz and vocal groups. Festival opens at 10:30 a.m. with a full day of performances with a repeat of the Friday’s evening concert with Barbara Morrison, Kenny Washington and Matt Falker. Tickets at the Mountain or Columbia Bookstores at 209-588-5126 or visit www.facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries/ for more information.
TURLOCK
What: Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: CSU, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle
Info: The music departments of Modesto Junior College, San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific and California State Universities of Sacramento and Stanislaus present the Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival. The final day of the festival will end with the Gala Guitar Concert in CSU, Stanislaus’ Snider Hall. Tickets $8-$12. For more information visit www.guitarraganza.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its annual Meeting and Business Showcase. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non member cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
