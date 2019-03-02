Organic farm east of Denair does its part on climate change. It’s getting an award

Rosie and Ward Burroughs, who produce organic milk and other foods east of Denair, will get an award for their efforts against climate change.
They and four other people, including a Merced-based researcher, will be honored Tuesday, March 5, at the sixth Climate and Agriculture Summit in Davis.
The event is organized by the California Climate & Agriculture Network. It promotes farming practices that reduce the carbon and other emissions involved in climate change. This can mean, for example, enriching soil so it better stores carbon, getting electricity from solar panels, or capturing methane from manure.
Burroughs Family Farms is a fifth-generation business along Monte Vista Avenue about 10 miles from Denair. The federal organic label means no chemical fertilizers or pesticides on the crops, and access to pasture for livestock. The products include almonds, beef, pork, poultry, eggs, olive oil, cheese and more.
The family won in the farmer/rancher category of the Climate Leadership Awards. The others:
- Researcher: Tapan Pathak of the University of California Cooperative Extension in Merced, who helps farmers adapt to climate change.
- Policymaker: Ken Alex, who was director of former Gov. Jerry Brown’s Office of Planning and Research
- Legislative staff: Brett Williams, office of Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks
- Agricultural professional: Ruth Dalquist-Willard, UC Cooperative Extension, Fresno
The summit is sold out, network Executive Director Renata Brillinger said.
They speak well for MJC
The speech and debate team at Modesto Junior College won the second-place overall sweepstakes award at the Northern California Forensics Association regional championship on Feb. 22-24 in Stockton. It will compete in the statewide event, March 13 to 17 near Los Angeles.
Details on how MJC students fared:
- Alexis Gerardo and Kendra McKinley took second and third place in open informative speaking.
- Gavin Gould placed second in novice extemporaneous speaking.
- Austin Castro was a finalist in open extemporaneous speaking.
- Victor Lumidao and McKinley were finalists in open communication analysis.
- Beto Franco was a finalist in novice persuasive speaking.
- Lumidao was a finalist in open persuasive speaking.
- Mackenzie Sise won a finalist award in novice Lincoln-Douglas debate and was the top speaker in her division.
- Derek Tristao and a partner from City College of San Francisco won a quarter-finalist award in novice parliamentary debate.
- The partnership of Gerardo and Sarah Landeros were semifinalists in novice parliamentary debate, as were Brett Andrade and Sise.
- Gould and a partner from Solano College were quarter-finalists in open parliamentary debate.
- Tristao, Andrade and Sise were ninth, seventh and second overall in novice parliamentary debate.
And finally ...
Virginia Madueno, a former mayor and councilwoman in Riverbank, has joined the board of Community Hospice in Modesto. She is the president and CEO of Imagen Public Relations and ran in last year’s primary for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
