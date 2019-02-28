Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/01/19)

MODESTO
What: Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival
When: Through Saturday
Where: Various Locations
Info: The music departments of Modesto Junior College, San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific and California State Universities of Sacramento and Stanislaus present the Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival. Les Frères Méduses to perform their own soundtrack to the black and white film "The Unknown" at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gala Guitar Concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information and the location of events, venues and ticket prices visit www.guitarraganza.com.
What: Superhero 10K/5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Center for Human Services and Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners invite the community to the fourth annual Superhero 5K/10K Fun Run. All proceeds fund youth shelters. Registration is $25 for the 5K; $30 for 10K and free to youth 10 years and younger (with adult registration); teams of eight or more adults receive a $5 discount. T-shirts and Race Bibs for registered runners only. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/event/super-hero-fun-run-2019.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, March 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L Street
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Marian Kaanon, CEO, Stanislaus Community Foundation will present “Stanislaus County Nonprofit Survey Results.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, March. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday, March 8
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
MURPHYS
What: “Wine and Whimsy” Fundraiser and Comedy Show
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: “Wine and Whimsy” fundraiser and comedy show is presented by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and will feature comedian Michael Mancini at Ironstone Vineyards. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by opener Cecile Kaiser. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for first responders and are available at sicalaverascounty.org or by calling 209-753-9700. No tickets will be sold at the door. A unique siren raffle and proceeds will benefit Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and their programs for women and girls.
SONORA
What: AAUW Annual Speaker Dinner and Social
When: Thursday, March 21, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: American Association of University Women, Sonora Branch invites the community to its annual speaker dinner and social. Doors open at 5:30 with socializing followed by guest speaker Cynthia Restivo at 7 p.m. Restivo is a storyteller and author of “Hanging on: The Great Depression Through a Child’s Eyes.” Tickets are $34 and includes a skirt steak dinner (veggie option available). For more information or to RSVP contact Sally McClellan at 209-743-7354.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its annual Meeting and Business Showcase. Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non member cost is $25. Booth participants will be asked to provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the Golf Club. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2019 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email the Chamber at info@twainhartecc.com to reserve a table or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County’s total voter roll for the May 16 primary was 25,648 eligible voters. Of those, 13,709 were registered Democrat and 11,819 were registered Republican. Since the 1942 election there had been 37,270 persons qualified to vote in the county and those who failed to vote in the 1942 August primary and general election lost their registration by cancellation.
