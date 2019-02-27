Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/28/19)

MODESTO
What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course
When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: Emergent injuries can happen at any time and for a variety of reasons: home accidents, car crashes, bombs or mass shootings. According to the American College of Surgeons, uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable deaths resulting from a traumatic injury. This course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. For more information or RSVP call 209-573-6151.
What: International Womxn’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges is hosting the second annual International Womxn’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. Keynote speaker Carolina Alfaro, alumna of California State University, Stanislaus, and assistant director for admissions and outreach at Stanislaus State. Tickets $35 for students and $40 for general admission; online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the work of MJC's LLNCCC. For more informatio call 209-575-6008.
What: American Legion 100th Anniversary
When: Saturday, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Ste. 15
Info: The American Legion Post 74 invites veterans, active duty and family members to a free vendor fair and spaghetti dinner in honor of its 100 years of serving veterans in Modesto. Doors open at 2 p.m. with a free vendor fair featuring military nonprofits, veteran assistance services and veteran owned businesses. Then at 5 p.m. the spaghetti dinner will begin with live music provided by the California Outlaws Band. For more information contact Richard T. Edgecomb at 209-521-0093 or email rtedgecombal@gmail.com.
What: Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival
When: Through Saturday
Where: Various Locations
Info: The music departments of Modesto Junior College, San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific and California State Universities of Sacramento and Stanislaus present the Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival. The festival features CAL-Guitars Concert on Thursday. On Friday, Les Frères Méduses perform to the film "The Unknown." And finally, the Gala Guitar Concert on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. For more information and the location of events, venues and ticket prices visit www.guitarraganza.com.
What: Compulsive Sexual Behavior Presentation
When: Tuesday, March 5, 4 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College is hosting a presentation on “Clinical and Research Perspectives on Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder” by Rory Reid, Ph.D., LCSW, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Bio-behavioral Sciences at UC, Los Angeles. This free lecture will be held in Forum 110 on East Campus. Parking in campus lots is available for $2. After a discussion group is open to those interested in the topic and for those who work in the fields of mental health, human services and health services. For more information contact Lee Kooler at 209-575-6119 or email koolerl@mjc.edu.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: Columbia College invites the community to its annual Jazz Festival that features junior college and high school jazz and vocal groups. Friday festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. with a professional concert featuring Barbara Morrison, Kenny Washington and Matt Falker. On Saturday, the festival opens at 10:30 a.m. with a full day of performances with a repeat of the Friday’s evening concert by Morrison, Washington and Falker. Tickets at the Mountain or Columbia Bookstores at 209-588-5126 or visit www.facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries/ for more information.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 N. Tegner Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact John Dinan at 209-869-1682.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments