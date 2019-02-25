Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/26/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “Against All Odds” presented by Marty Lanser, who has been blind since birth. Lanser has been a successful DJ, traffic reporter and radio personality in the area. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Webinar on Assistive Technology for Dyslexia
When: Thursday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Free webinar “Assistive Technology for Dyslexia: Nuts and Bolts,” that allows students with dyslexia to experience new educational heights and reach their academic potential. In recent years, there has been a rapid development of assistive technology (AT). This presentation helps teachers and families level the playing field for kids who have difficulty reading and writing. The webinar will be facilitated by Jamie Martin of the New England Technology Center in Hartford, Conn. Seating limited, register at Eventbrite.com. For more information contact Helen Katotakis by elenikato@aol.com.
What: International Women’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges is hosting the second annual International Women’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. Keynote speaker Carolina Alfaro, alumna of California State University, Stanislaus, and assistant director for admissions and outreach at Stanislaus State. Tickets $35 for students and $40 for general admission; online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the work of MJC's LLNCCC. For more information, call 209-575-6008.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in natural or environmental sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Applications and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed packets must be received by U.S. mail. For more information, contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Enrollment Information Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Hickman Charter School Auditorium, 13306 4th Street
Info: Hickman Charter School, a California Distinguished School, will be holding a series of meetings to provide information for those who may be interested in enrolling their student(s) for the following school year. Full information is available on the Hickman Charter website: hcs.hickmanschools.org, and should be reviewed before attending a meeting. For further information, call the school office at 209-874-9070 or visit www.facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
RIVERBANK
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Thursdays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information, call 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Subbasin Technical Advisory Committee
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Where: TID - Conference Room 203, 333 East Canal Drive
Info: Turlock Subbasin Technical Advisory Committees will be meeting at Turlock Irrigation District Headquarters in Conference Room 203. For more information visit turlockgroundwater.org or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Robert H. "Bob" Wing, a retired choral director from at Modesto and Davis high schools and Modesto Junior College, had passed at the age of 82 after a long illness. Mr. Wing split his 28 years to teaching between Modesto and Davis and MJC before retiring in 1974.
