Flood watch ahead for Modesto as rain hits already wet soil

The National Weather Service predicts a wet week for Modesto, even putting a flood watch in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday. The area could get up to 2 inches of rain during that period, according to an NWS map released Sunday.
“An atmospheric river will take aim at Northern California this week,” a weather service news release states. “Several days of persistent rain are expected and may become heavy at times. This additional precipitation on top of already nearly saturated soils will raise the risk for river, urban, and small stream flooding issues.
“Soils will become saturated early in the event and some snow melt may add to the water flowing into the rivers for the foothills and lower mountain elevations and onto roadways (mainly below 4,000 feet). Most foothill small rivers are currently forecast to peak/crest on Wednesday but a few may take until early Thursday.”
Monday, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast after 11 a.m., amounting to probably less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service says. But after 11 p.m. Monday, the chance of rain rises to 80 percent, and up to half an inch might fall.
The chance of rain remains at 80 percent Tuesday, rising to 90 percent at night. Again, Modesto could receive up to half an inch Tuesday.
Wednesday starts with a 60 percent chance of rain, dropping to 50 percent by night. There’s a chance of showers Thursday — no percentage given — before the night turns partly cloudy.
Friday should be mostly sunny, the weather service says, but a chance of showers returns that night and lasts at least through Sunday.
