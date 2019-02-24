News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (02/25/19)

Bee Staff Reports

February 24, 2019 12:12 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

RUCOBO, JR., Vincent and ROMANOFF-KITZMANN, Marla

HICKERSON, John A. and JONES, Breanna S.

MILLER, Shauna Selby and BAUMAN, Laban J.

GOMEZ-GOMEZ, Ricardo and MARQUEZ-LOPEZ, Maricela

CASTANO, Joe and GONZALEZ, Lisa Marie

GONZALES, JR., David T. and GUTIERREZ-TOVAR, Yadira

PEREZ, JR., Gerardo and SALAZAR-JUAREZ, Estrellita

HALL, Jaclyn Sara and THREATT, Joshua L.

SIXTA, Makayla Dawn and WALLEY, Logan A.

GUZMAN, Taylor Amanda and DYE, Colin R.

LOPEZ, Markus Anthony and MENDEZ, Emily

PARRA-LOPEZ, Jose E. and JIMENEZ, Violeta

VELTING, Derek S. and WALKER, Elly Ann

SEVERIO, Dominic O. and NAKAYENGA, Babirye R.

CORTEZ-RAMIREZ, Araceli and HERRERA-FILOMENO, Rafael

CONTRERAS-VILLA, Audel and GUTIERREZ-MARQUEZ, Nayeli Y.

LARA, Aaliyah D.-C. and NERLAND, Alec M.

VOSS, Tyrel Joseph and DIEGO, Melissa Sue

FRANCO-OCHOA, Elizabet G. and MEJIA, Zachary D.

GARCIA, Victor and GOMEZ, Monica Garibaldi

RANGEL-VERDIN, Jose L. and ORNELAS-DELGADO, Carolina

OGLE, Jerry Lee and SAMUELSON, Janet Lee

BANUELOS-MERCADO, Mario and GARIBAY-CASTENEDA, Alejandra

SANDERS, Vernon Roy and TRACY, Amy Elizabeth

HARBIN, Holly Rose and CUNNINGHAM, JR., Scott D.

JOHNSON, Heidi Michelle and DRAKE, Jeffrey S.

HARMAN, Keith E. and BIEDINGER, Gabriella E.

KNIGHT, Taylor James and ABINALES, Mercedes Grace

  Comments  