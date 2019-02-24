Stanislaus County licensed to wed (02/25/19)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
RUCOBO, JR., Vincent and ROMANOFF-KITZMANN, Marla
HICKERSON, John A. and JONES, Breanna S.
MILLER, Shauna Selby and BAUMAN, Laban J.
GOMEZ-GOMEZ, Ricardo and MARQUEZ-LOPEZ, Maricela
CASTANO, Joe and GONZALEZ, Lisa Marie
GONZALES, JR., David T. and GUTIERREZ-TOVAR, Yadira
PEREZ, JR., Gerardo and SALAZAR-JUAREZ, Estrellita
HALL, Jaclyn Sara and THREATT, Joshua L.
SIXTA, Makayla Dawn and WALLEY, Logan A.
GUZMAN, Taylor Amanda and DYE, Colin R.
LOPEZ, Markus Anthony and MENDEZ, Emily
PARRA-LOPEZ, Jose E. and JIMENEZ, Violeta
VELTING, Derek S. and WALKER, Elly Ann
SEVERIO, Dominic O. and NAKAYENGA, Babirye R.
CORTEZ-RAMIREZ, Araceli and HERRERA-FILOMENO, Rafael
CONTRERAS-VILLA, Audel and GUTIERREZ-MARQUEZ, Nayeli Y.
LARA, Aaliyah D.-C. and NERLAND, Alec M.
VOSS, Tyrel Joseph and DIEGO, Melissa Sue
FRANCO-OCHOA, Elizabet G. and MEJIA, Zachary D.
GARCIA, Victor and GOMEZ, Monica Garibaldi
RANGEL-VERDIN, Jose L. and ORNELAS-DELGADO, Carolina
OGLE, Jerry Lee and SAMUELSON, Janet Lee
BANUELOS-MERCADO, Mario and GARIBAY-CASTENEDA, Alejandra
SANDERS, Vernon Roy and TRACY, Amy Elizabeth
HARBIN, Holly Rose and CUNNINGHAM, JR., Scott D.
JOHNSON, Heidi Michelle and DRAKE, Jeffrey S.
HARMAN, Keith E. and BIEDINGER, Gabriella E.
KNIGHT, Taylor James and ABINALES, Mercedes Grace
