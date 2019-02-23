Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/24/19)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will center around what works to relieve pain associated with the disease. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Chemo Crew CEO Brittany Thayer, who will discuss the purpose, methods and importance of this peer-led, patient-focused cancer support organization in our community. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Darrell Wilson at 707-628-5901.
What: Webinar on Assistive Technology
When: Thursday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Free webinar “Assistive Technology for Dyslexia: Nuts and Bolts,” that allows students with dyslexia to experience new educational heights and reach their academic potential. In recent years, there has been a rapid development of assistive technology (AT). This overview presentation helps teachers and families level the playing field for kids who have difficulty reading and writing. The webinar will be facilitated by Jamie Martin of the New England Technology Center in Hartford, CT. Seating limited, register at Eventbrite.com. For more information contact Helen Katotakis by elenikato@aol.com.
What: Annual International Womxn’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet
When: Friday, March 1, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges is hosting the second annual International Womxn’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. Keynote speaker Carolina Alfaro, alumna of California State University, Stanislaus, and assistant director for admissions and outreach at Stanislaus State. Tickets $35 for students and $40 for general admission; online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the work of MJC's LLNCCC. For more informatio call 209-575-6008.
What: American Legion 100th Anniversary
When: Saturday, March 2, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd., Ste. 15
Info: The American Legion, Post 74 invites Veterans, Active Duty and family members to a free vendor fair and spaghetti dinner in honor of its 100 years of serving veterans in Modesto. Doors open at 2 p.m. with a free vendor fair featuring military nonprofits, Veteran assistance services and veteran-owned businesses. At 5 p.m. the spaghetti dinner will begin with live music provided by the California Outlaws Band. For more information contact Richard T. Edgecomb at 209-521-0093 or email rtedgecombal@gmail.com.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: Edye Dingman Scholarships
When: Deadline: March 20
Where: By Mail
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Open to alumni of a high school in either Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or those who have attended Columbia College. Application forms and guidelines are available on the CSAS web site at www.centralsierraaudubon.org. Completed application packets must be received by US Mail. For more information contact Augusta Parrington at 209-928-3835.
SALIDA
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Monday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
