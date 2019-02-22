Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/23/19)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will center around what works to relieve pain associated with the disease. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Modesto Junior College Career and Technical Education Open House
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: MJC Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free open house. Explore career-building programs, experience hands-on activities, gain skills and network with industries. For a list of MJC’s CTE programs visit www.mjc.edu/now. For more information contact Dejeune Shelton at 209-575-7798 or email sheltond@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “Against All Odds” presented by Marty Lanser, who has been blind since birth. Lanser has been a successful DJ, traffic reporter and radio personality in the area. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice hosts its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Lunch and games, raffle and silent auction. $30 donation; all funds support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
What: Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday, March 8
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, March 1, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Info: Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter, sponsorships available and open to young women 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
SONORA
What: Bird Viewing Program
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Lane
Info: Bird viewing opportunities with the Central Sierra Audubon Society in apple orchards, large oaks and pines, stream-side thickets and marshy areas of the reserve. Walk will last 2 to 3 hours, children are welcome, accompanied by adults. Meet in the Indigeny parking lot at 8 a.m. For more information contact Kit DeGear at 925-822-5215 or email kdegear@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Jazz Trumpet Concert
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts welcomes Stanislaus State senior jazz studies student trumpeter Joey Archie. Originally from Sacramento, Archie developed a well-rounded background as well as becoming both a trumpeter and a composer. Tickets, available at the door, $10 general, $5 students and Carnegie members. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a memorial tree was planted inside the grounds of Graceada Park in a program presented by the Modesto Women’s Improvement Club. The memorial planting was to honor Stanislaus County soldiers who fought and fell in WWI during the France campaign or passed from their wounds and/or disease during the war. The program was led by the club’s charter president, Alice Dozier with the invocation given by Rev. J. W. Webb.
