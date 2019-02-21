Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/22/19)

MODESTO
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Chemo Crew CEO, Brittany Thayer, who will discuss the purpose, methods, and importance of this peer-led, patient focused cancer support organization in our community. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Darrell Wilson at 707-628-5901.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice hosts its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Lunch and games, raffle and silent auction. $30 donation; all funds support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
What: American Legion 100th Anniversary
When: Saturday, March 2, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The American Legion, Post 74 invites veterans, active duty and family members to a free vendor fair and spaghetti dinner in honor of its 100 years of serving veterans in Modesto. Doors open at 2 p.m. with a free vendor fair featuring military nonprofits, veteran assistance services and veteran-owned businesses. Then at 5 p.m. the spaghetti dinner will begin with live music provided by the California Outlaws Band. For more information contact Richard T. Edgecomb at 209-521-0093 or email rtedgecombal@gmail.com.
What: Superhero 10K/5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, March 3, 7:30 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Center for Human Services and Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners invite the community to the fourth annual Superhero 5K/10K Fun Run. All proceeds fund youth shelters. Registration: $25 for the 5K; $30,10K; free to youth ages 10 and younger (with adult registration). Teams of eight or more adults receive a $5 discount. T-shirts and race bibs for registered runners only. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/event/super-hero-fun-run-2019.
CERES
What: Ceres Library STEAM program
When: Monday, 4 p.m.
Where: Ceres Regional Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Tweens and teens are invited to learn about Mason bees in the library’s next STEAM program. Mason bees help pollinate flowers in parks and gardens, the program is designed for ages 10 and older. Participants will have the opportunity to craft beehives from recycled materials. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
MURPHYS
What: Bird Viewing Program
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Ironstone Winery, 1894 6 Mile Road
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society will have a bird viewing outing on the grounds of Ironstone Vineyards. The grounds have a bit of everything for birds; oak trees, wetlands and ponds, open areas and vines. Outing is lead by Sal Salerno, president of Stanislaus Audubon. Bird viewers are to meet in the lower parking lot at 9 a.m., walk will last 2 to 3 hours. For additional information call Kit DeGear 925-822-5215 or email kdegear@gmail.com.
SALIDA
What: Salida Library Used Book Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 8 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9
Where: Nick Blom Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Friends of the Salida Library will be hosting a two-day used book sale to include hardback books for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents. Genres include genealogy, religion, music and more. Friends of the Salida Library are still accepting donations and proceeds go to fund the library’s children programs. For more information contact Nancy McNatt at 209-918-5520 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org or www.facebook.com/Salida-Library-Friends.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut Ave.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that snow fell in the Sierra, as low as the 1,700-foot level at the Mountain Pass, 10 miles below Sonora. Predictions werer that more precipitation was on the way for the foothills and the valley. Modesto’s rainfall officially reached 7.28 inches for the season, more than the previous year’s of 6.62 inches for the same time period.
